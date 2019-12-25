Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2572 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DB Agriculture Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.18.
DBA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. 95,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,816. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $17.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.
About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund
Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.