Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BATS PSMC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. 2,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.

