Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0397 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$24.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81.

