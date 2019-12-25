Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,535. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

