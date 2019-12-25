Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:BSMQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96.

