Brokerages Set Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) PT at GBX 1,331.43

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,331.43 ($17.51).

HSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective (up from GBX 1,250 ($16.44)) on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Homeserve from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of HSV stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,284 ($16.89). 82,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,220.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,175.17. Homeserve has a 52-week low of GBX 847.50 ($11.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,298 ($17.07).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Homeserve’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

