Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $23.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

GMAB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

GMAB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. 243,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a current ratio of 18.72. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

