Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Receives $13.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMRE. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after purchasing an additional 907,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 491,778 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,186,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,171,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 364,967 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 189,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,034. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $475.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

