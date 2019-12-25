Analysts Set Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) PT at $32.33

Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on shares of Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $106,420.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,006,134.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $119,544.75. Insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 216.5% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MODN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.36. 119,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,759. Model N has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. Model N’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

