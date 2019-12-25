Brokerages Set Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Target Price at $59.10

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price target on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 365,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 119,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.24. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

