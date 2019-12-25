Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Receives $126.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $6,462,805.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,635 shares of company stock valued at $45,294,611 in the last ninety days. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,188,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,058,000 after purchasing an additional 611,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 229,919 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,106,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,479,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,510,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,621,000 after purchasing an additional 108,474 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.34. 226,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,855. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $133.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.11.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.