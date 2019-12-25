Brokerages Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Target Price at $19.86

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,259. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $283,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,610. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

