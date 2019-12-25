Brokerages Set Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target at $49.00

Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,600,219 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $355,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,033 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,578,000 after acquiring an additional 115,035 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510,039 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 183,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $51.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.