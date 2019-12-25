Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 335,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,518. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 690,395 shares of company stock worth $9,796,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hostess Brands by 198.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Analyst Recommendations for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Announces Annual Dividend of $0.34
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Announces Annual Dividend of $0.34
Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share
Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share
Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share
Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report