Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 335,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,518. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 690,395 shares of company stock worth $9,796,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hostess Brands by 198.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

