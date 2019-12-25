Bezop Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Bezop token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinBene, IDEX and TOPBTC. Bezop has a market cap of $157,873.00 and approximately $1,421.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bezop has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.01184372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork . The official website for Bezop is bezop.io . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Exrates, LATOKEN, Livecoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

