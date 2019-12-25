UralsCoin (URALS) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One UralsCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. Over the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. UralsCoin has a market capitalization of $3,251.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UralsCoin alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000238 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin Coin Profile

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. The official website for UralsCoin is www.uralscoin.info . UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

UralsCoin Coin Trading

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UralsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UralsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.