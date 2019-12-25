Dinastycoin (DCY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45.00

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 46.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded 61% higher against the dollar. Dinastycoin has a total market capitalization of $419,572.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com . Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

