North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TSE NOA traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.97. 40,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,435. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$11.16 and a 52-week high of C$18.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.78.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$166.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.