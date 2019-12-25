PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0194 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $782,061.00 and approximately $530,507.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,250.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.02 or 0.02579013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00566674 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00020600 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000412 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

