Maincoin (MNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $178,742.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $178,742.00 and approximately $3,556.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,833,437 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

