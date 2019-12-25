Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.47). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $642,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $13,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

