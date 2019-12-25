Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $13.40 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

