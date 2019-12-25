Helium Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Helium has a total market cap of $171,029.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helium has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007092 BTC.
  • OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008492 BTC.
  • Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000557 BTC.
  • Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002416 BTC.
  • Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.
  • Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000116 BTC.
  • Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001564 BTC.
  • BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000434 BTC.
  • Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Helium Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,332,214 coins and its circulating supply is 11,983,834 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Latest News

Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics Limited to Announce -$0.52 EPS
Pennon Group plc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share
Zacks: Chembio Diagnostics Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages
Bitcoin Interest 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $219.00
