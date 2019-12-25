Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.30 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.99%.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,280.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $426,354.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,714 shares of company stock worth $871,130. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,573,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $274,250,000 after buying an additional 305,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,790,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,114,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,049,000 after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,615,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after acquiring an additional 311,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 400,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

