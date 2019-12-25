Zacks: Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $11.13 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chembio Diagnostics an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Chembio Diagnostics news, Director John Gary Potthoff purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,707.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 303,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.