Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $219.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $608,459.00 and $219.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00381695 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00071069 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00092752 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002462 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000698 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

