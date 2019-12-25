PTON 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,372.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One PTON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. PTON has a total market cap of $565,429.00 and $5,372.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PTON has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.01184372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,909,156,167 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

