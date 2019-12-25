IOST Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One IOST token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Koinex, IDAX and BitMax. IOST has a total market cap of $62.02 million and $18.47 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOST has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.37 or 0.06155554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029750 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023335 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Bitrue, Binance, DigiFinex, IDEX, BitMax, OKEx, BigONE, ABCC, Ethfinex, Hotbit, CoinBene, DragonEX, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Upbit, Koinex, CoinZest, Livecoin, BitMart, HitBTC, Bitkub, WazirX, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Coineal, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDAX, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Bithumb and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

