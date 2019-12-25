Utrust Price Hits $0.0124 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, IDEX and Kucoin. Utrust has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $413,427.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.01184372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

