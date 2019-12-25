ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $819,299.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034611 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,300,292 coins and its circulating supply is 83,158,282 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

