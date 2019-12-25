Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Corcept Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 500,721 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 25.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

