Brokerages Set World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Target Price at $76.00

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRLD. TheStreet cut shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a current ratio of 19.33. The firm has a market cap of $677.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.12. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $84.56 and a 52 week high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share
Brokerages Set World Acceptance Corp. Target Price at $76.00
Brokerages Set World Acceptance Corp. Target Price at $76.00
Plymouth Ind Re Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share
Plymouth Ind Re Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Receives $22.33 Average PT from Brokerages
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Receives $22.33 Average PT from Brokerages
Bio-Rad Laboratories Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $332.94
Bio-Rad Laboratories Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $332.94
SmartHeat Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01
SmartHeat Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report