Brokerages Set World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Target Price at $76.00

Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRLD. TheStreet cut shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a current ratio of 19.33. The firm has a market cap of $677.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.12. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $84.56 and a 52 week high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

