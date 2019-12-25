Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Plymouth Ind Re reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plymouth Ind Re.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYM opened at $18.56 on Friday. Plymouth Ind Re has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

