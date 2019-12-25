Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, September 22nd.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $526,607.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,923.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHN opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

