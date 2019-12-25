Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $332.94

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $332.94 and traded as high as $372.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $371.00, with a volume of 9,201 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $560.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total value of $298,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

