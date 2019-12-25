SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

SmartHeat Inc (OTCMKTS:HEAT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.80. SmartHeat shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 19,988 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT)

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

