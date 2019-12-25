Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.74

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $87.74 and traded as high as $90.31. Jacobs Engineering Group shares last traded at $90.04, with a volume of 1,400,589 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JEC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 99.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 87,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 43,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

