ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.15, 101 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.39.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.