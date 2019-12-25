WABCO (NYSE:WBC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.47

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.47 and traded as high as $135.43. WABCO shares last traded at $135.36, with a volume of 2,376 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.08.

Get WABCO alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.88 and a 200 day moving average of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.62). WABCO had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hartzer Brian 204,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. Also, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,721.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WABCO by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in WABCO by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in WABCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in WABCO by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in WABCO by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WABCO (NYSE:WBC)

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.