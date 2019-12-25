Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $150.20

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $150.20 and traded as high as $156.41. Iqvia shares last traded at $154.78, with a volume of 115,515 shares trading hands.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 46.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Iqvia in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

