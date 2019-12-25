Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $150.20

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $150.20 and traded as high as $156.41. Iqvia shares last traded at $154.78, with a volume of 115,515 shares trading hands.
IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 46.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Iqvia in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
Iqvia Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
