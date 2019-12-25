Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $142.04

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $142.04 and traded as high as $151.90. Sempra Energy shares last traded at $150.46, with a volume of 59,880 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

