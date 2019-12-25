Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $527.83

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $527.83 and traded as high as $584.17. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $583.89, with a volume of 13,369 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.52.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $579.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,264 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,698. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.