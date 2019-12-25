FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.36

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.36 and traded as high as $48.61. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $48.58, with a volume of 11,726 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.15). FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

