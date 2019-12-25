Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Earns News Impact Score of -1.88

Press coverage about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) has trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a media sentiment score of -1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISI. ValuEngine cut Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

