Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), 136,766 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.08).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.34.

Digitalbox Company Profile (LON:DBOX)

Digitalbox Publishing Ltd creates digital marketing campaigns. The company also publishes Entertainment Daily, an entertainment news web portal. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digitalbox Publishing (Holdings) Limited.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bio-Rad Laboratories Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $332.94
Bio-Rad Laboratories Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $332.94
SmartHeat Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01
SmartHeat Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01
Jacobs Engineering Group Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.74
Jacobs Engineering Group Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.74
ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF Stock Price Down 0.3%
ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF Stock Price Down 0.3%
WABCO Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.47
WABCO Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.47
Shawcor Trading 0.5% Higher
Shawcor Trading 0.5% Higher


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report