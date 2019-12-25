Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

