Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 31st

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJR opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.24.

