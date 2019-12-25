Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23.

