Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Dividend History for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 31st
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 31st
Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Invesco Senior Loan ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd
Invesco Senior Loan ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd
Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st
Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on December 31st
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on December 31st


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report