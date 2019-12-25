Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

