Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (EWSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on December 31st

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4639 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWSC opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

